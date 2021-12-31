Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Entertainment Iconic Betty White Passes Away at 99

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Betty White Portrait Session

Source: Dale Berman / Getty

One of our most dearest actress and comedians, Betty White has died.Just two weeks before reaching 100, Ms. White passed away in her home at 99, as reported by TMZ.

Ms. Betty White was truly an American icon that pioneered and paved ways through the entertainment and media industry. For the past 80 years she has started in multiple shows and movies since 1939.

Ms. White is best known for her star role in “The Golden Girls” as Rose, and for a more recent role many may also know her from ‘Bringing Down The House’ with Steve Martin and Queen Latifah.

Betty White has been apart of over 100 productions including  “Life with Elizabeth,” “Date with the Angels,” “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “The Betty White Show,” “The Love Boat,” “Mama’s Family,” “The Golden Palace,” “Ladies Man,” “That ’70s Show,” “Higglytown Heroes,” “Boston Legal,” “The Bold and the Beautiful,” “Pound Puppies,” “Hot in Cleveland,” and many, many, many other shows and films.

The legendary Ms. Betty White received many awards and nominations over her lifetime and career, including multiple Emmys, Screen Actors Guild Awards, American Comedy Awards and even a Grammy. Achieving more than most in their lifetime, Betty White was also nominated for multiple Golden Globes and was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Awards.

Entertainment Iconic Betty White Passes Away at 99  was originally published on classixphilly.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED OCTOBER 18]
Array
72 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest

Saweetie Is Having Fun Showing Off Her New…

 21 hours ago
01.01.70

Normani Brings Ciara To Tears While Thanking Her…

 21 hours ago
01.01.70

Kanye West Visits Belize To Kick It With…

 24 hours ago
01.01.70

I Don’t Want To Lose You: Safaree Apologizes…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
10 items

Black Twitter Trends #IHadAWhiteFriend In Response To CRT…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Florida Zoo Tiger Shot & Killed After Mauling…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
50 items

Off the Charts: A List of 2021’s Top…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Former LHHATL’ Star Erica Dixon Dragged After Questioning…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Quavo Sued For Allegedly Blessing Limo Driver With…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

LL COOL J Tests Positive For COVID19, Won’t…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close