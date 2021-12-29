Entertainment News
Paid The Cost: Dr. Dre To Pay Nicole Young $100M In Divorce Settlement

Settled.

It pays the cost to be boss, or in this case, complete a Hollywood divorce. Dr. Dre has reportedly has agreed to pay his ex-wife Nicole Young $100M in their divorce settlement.

While the 100 M’s is a healthy chunk of what’s being reported as an estate worth over $800M, Dre is happy because she isn’t getting half, thanks to a pre-nup.

Reports TMZ:

Dre and Nicole just filed their property settlement agreement, in which Dre agreed to pay Young $100 million — $50 mil now, and $50 mil a year from now. Dre’s estimated net worth is $820 million.

As for why Nicole didn’t get half … there’s a prenup which she contested.

In exchange, Dre gets to keep 7 of the properties they own, including a Malibu home, 2 homes in Calabasas, and 4 properties in the L.A. area, including the $100 million Brentwood estate.

Dre also reportedly gets to keep all his Apple stock and the complete rights to all of his music. They do have to split up their cars, with Dre getting 6 of them while Nicole gets 4.

Word is Young would have gotten more if she had settled a year ago. Also, she has to kick in the loot for her own lawyer fees. Cold world.

Hey, if it means these two can keep any toxicity as far away from each other, it’s worth it, right?

