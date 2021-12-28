New Law In Texas To Ban Dogs From Being Chained Outside

For animal lovers, nothing tugs at the heart more than seeing a dog in a state of despair.
The State of Texas agrees, and beginning Jan. 18, 2022 a new law will go into effect regarding unlawfully restraining dogs. Violating the law could lead to a Class C misdemeanor which carries up to a $500 fine and a second offense may result in 180 days in jail and a $2000 fine with a Class B misdemeanor.
Dogs will not allowed to be restrained on a chain, and it will be illegal to have weights attached and the collar or harness has to be properly fitted.