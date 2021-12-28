New Law In Texas To Ban Dogs From Being Chained Outside

For animal lovers, nothing tugs at the heart more than seeing a dog in a state of despair.

The State of Texas agrees, and beginning Jan. 18, 2022 a new law will go into effect regarding unlawfully restraining dogs. Violating the law could lead to a Class C misdemeanor which carries up to a $500 fine and a second offense may result in 180 days in jail and a $2000 fine with a Class B misdemeanor.

Dogs will not allowed to be restrained on a chain, and it will be illegal to have weights attached and the collar or harness has to be properly fitted.

According to The Humane Society, a flat collar should fit comfortably on your dog’s neck; it should not be so tight as to choke your dog nor so loose that they can slip out of it. The rule of thumb says you should be able to get two fingers underneath the collar.