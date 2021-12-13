Coachella Removes Travis Scott From 2022 Festival

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Things haven’t been easy for Travis Scott ever since 10 people lost their lives at his Astroworld concert a few weeks back. And it seems like the fallout will continue for the foreseeable future as his career is suffering the consequences of the tragic concert.

Aside from getting sued for millions by the families of the victims of the dearly departed, Travis Scott has been losing some of his business ventures and his performance cancellation at Coachella is the latest example of the toxicity that Travis Scott’s name carries with it. According to Variety, the “Highest In The Room” rapper has been taken off Coachella’s 2022 lineup due to the backlash that keeping him on the roster might get them as a Change.org petition to kick him off the show had garnered 60,000 signatures to date.

“Sources say the festival informed Scott’s longtime agent, Cara Lewis of the Cara Lewis Group, of its intent to pull Scott from the bill, which he was to headline, and that it would pay a kill fee for the cancelation, typically 25%. An insider adds that Lewis has been steadfast in trying to keep the slot, which would have marked Scott’s return to the stage after Astroworld.”

Rumors have spread that Scott was so intent at performing at the festival next year that he offered to do it for free, but the powers that be at Coachella wanted no parts of the outrage that having him perform would incur.

Aside from being dropped from Coachella, Nike indefinitely postponed the release of the highly anticipated “Cactus Jack” Air Max 1 and “W” magazine cancelled their cover story featuring Travis and his wifey, Kylie Jenner as well. We could care less about the magazine cover, but heads was really waiting on those kicks to drop. Rumors even suggest that Nike’s going to be cancelling their partnership with Travis Scott altogether which would be a big blow to hypebeasts and sneaker collectors of the game.

Though Travis Scott has apologized for the tragic events of Astroworld, many still aren’t buying it and want him to be held accountable for the deaths of his fans one way or another. Guess we’ll have to wait and see if Travis Scott ever returns to being one of the most beloved artists in the music game, but the way things are looking that may never come to fruition again.

