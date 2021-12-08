News
HomeNews

The Last Remaining Popeyes Buffett In The World Is Closed Forever

Popularity Of Fast Food Chicken Helps Drive Nationwide Chicken Shortages And Price Increases

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

Popeyes is already a staple of American fast food, particularly in the South. However, one Popeyes stood out from the rest. Nestled in Lafayette, Louisiana, the Popeyes at Oil Center location on Pinhook Road was home to an all-you-can-eat buffet, a one-of-a-kind Popeyes experience.

Sadly, due to the pandemic, the experience is now over.

According to local outfit Hot 107.9, the buffet option at the location will no longer be available once indoor dining can resume.

For years, the Popeyes was the only one in existence where patrons could enjoy an all-you-can-eat buffet of fried chicken, biscuits and assorted sides for only $10. But due to the pandemic, a change in management and an overall distrust of buffets, one of the most incredible gems in all of Louisiana is no more.

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion & Popeyes Announce Official ‘Hottie Sauce’ + Franchise Deal

RELATED: Popeyes Is Selling Its Own Ivy Park-Looking Merch &amp; We Can’t Help But To Stan

RELATED: How To Make Your Own Copycat Popeyes Sandwich

Popeye's

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED OCTOBER 18]
Array
72 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest

Jim Jones Responds To Struggle Braids Meme That’s…

 3 hours ago
01.01.70
15 items

Barbz Go Up For Their Queen Nicki Minaj…

 4 hours ago
01.01.70
10 items

Are Beyoncé & Mariah Carey A Match For…

 17 hours ago
01.01.70

Watch: Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion & Jimmy…

 20 hours ago
01.01.70

Meagan Good On New ‘Harlem’ Series: ‘When We…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
10 items

Black Artist Makes $300,000 In NFTs Hopes To…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

War Is Coming In New Trailer For ‘The…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
13 items

Jussie Smollett Takes The Stand In His Trial,…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Erykah Badu Calls Out Ageism In Media Following…

 2 days ago
01.01.70
15 items

Nick Cannon Let His ‘Cannon’ Flourish On Camera,…

 2 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close