Petition Demanding People Stop Interviewing Will & Jada Pinkett Smith Has Over 16,000 Signatures

The internet has heard enough from Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith.

For years, many wanted to know the details about Will and Jada Pinkett Smith’s alleged open marriage and what kept them going strong for so long. Now, folks feel the couple are sharing entirely too much about their personal life and hope a petition can make them shut up for good.

In November, a Change.org petition started by Dexter Morales has already amassed over 16,000 signatures with the description “Poor Will smith…” is demanding people stop interviewing the Hollywood couple. Social media, in particular, has grown weary of Will and Jada since she confirmed an “entanglement” with R&B singer August Alsina during a special episode of her Facebook Watch talk show Red Table Talk that gave us an iconic Will Smith meme.

Currently promoting his self-titled memoir, Will Smith, the actor/musician, admitted to the “raging jealousy” he felt towards the late Tupac Shakur, a good friend, and partner to his wife. Smith is also being accused of “oversharing” as news outlets and websites pick and choose juicy tidbits from his book to share.

Some of the comments from people who signed the petition express the mounting frustration people are experiencing with the couple. One person wrote, “everything I learn about this couple is against my will. free us.” Another signer wrote, “not everything has to be public knowledge.” Another signee pleaded, “We hear you, we see you….please stop.” Finally, another signer stated, “I’ve learned more about this family in the past 3 months than I have in the last 10 years.”

This is a valiant attempt by Mr. Morales to muzzle the Smiths, but we all know that will not happen.

Photo: Jay L. Clendenin / Getty

