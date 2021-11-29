Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Off-White™ x Air Jordan 1 “Chicago” Resale Prices Go Through The Roof Following Virgil Abloh’s Death

After the passing of Virgil Abloh.

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Nike Air Jordan 1 Off-White Blue

Source: Nike / NIke

Virgil Abloh’s posthumous legacy is already surging. His Off-White™ x Air Jordan 1 “Chicago” has almost doubled in price just a day after his passing.

As spotted on Hype Beast the sneaker of 2019 is doing even bigger numbers in 2020. Not even 24 hours after the sudden passing of the esteemed designer his signature collaboration with Nike has gone through the roof on the resale market. According to streetwear news Instagram account @DropsByLeo the ticket for these feet pieces have skyrocketed. “RESELL PRICE ON THESE WENT FROM AS LOW AS $5,300 TO $10,000+ WITHIN COUPLE OF HOURS. THOUGHTS ON THIS? 👀” the post read.

Nike has released a statement dedicated to Virgil. “We are heartbroken by the news of Virgil Abloh’s passing. Since 2016, Virgil has been a beloved member of the Nike, Jordan and Converse family” it read. He was a creative force who shared a passion for challenging the status quo, pushing forward a new vision while inspiring multiple generations along the way. But more than a collaborator, colleague and prolific creative, Virgil was a husband, father, son, brother and friend. We are proud to call him family. We offer our condolences to the many who shared a connection. He will be greatly missed”.

His funeral arrangements have yet to be disclosed.

Photo: Nike

Off-White™ x Air Jordan 1 “Chicago” Resale Prices Go Through The Roof Following Virgil Abloh’s Death  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

off white , virgil abloh

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED OCTOBER 18]
Array
72 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
16 items

Swap It Out: Quavo Seemingly Responds To Rumors…

 8 hours ago
11.30.42

Off-White™ x Air Jordan 1 “Chicago” Resale Prices…

 8 hours ago
11.30.44

Kanye West Dedicates Sunday Service To Virgil Abloh

 10 hours ago
11.30.48

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey To Step Down

 10 hours ago
11.30.43

Teyana Taylor Was Hospitalized For Exhaustion Before Recent…

 1 day ago
11.30.78

Reginae Carter Celebrates Her Birthday With A Glamourous…

 1 day ago
11.30.63

Ashanti On Receiving The Lady of Soul Award,…

 1 day ago
11.30.66
2021 Fashion Trust Arabia Prizes Awarded During #QatarCreates

Virgil Abloh, Off-White Fashion Designer, Dead At 41

 1 day ago
11.30.11
20 items

Rico Nasty Tweets & Deletes Troubling Messages Regarding…

 1 day ago
11.30.23

Urban One Honors Presented By T-Mobile “The Soundtrack…

 2 days ago
11.30.11
Photos
Close