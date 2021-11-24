Three Men Found Guilty In Murder Of Ahmaud Arbery

A jury in Georgia returned guilty verdicts for the three men involved in the 2020 murder of Ahmaud Arbery on Wednesday (November 24).

After two days of deliberations, the jury found Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William Roddie Bryan guilty of felony murder. Travis McMichael was found guilty on all counts including malice murder, while Gregory McMichael and William Bryan were found guilty of felony murder and other charges. Only Bryan was found not guilty of malice murder.

The McMichaels grabbed guns and chased Arbery in a pickup truck after seeing him running through their Satilla Shores subdivision in Brunswick, Georgia on February 23, 2020. Bryan, a neighbor of the McMichaels, joined and recorded the video of Travis opening fire as Arbery threw punches and reached for his shotgun in self-defense.

The 25-year-old Arbery’s death occurred months before the nation experienced a reckoning regarding police violence against Black men and women and added another story to a thread of countless lives lost due to racial inequality in the justice system. Both the McMichaels and Bryan admitted they had chased Arbery in their trucks and killed him but were not immediately arrested.

After the video of Arbery’s death became public, sharp questions arose regarding local authorities handling of the investigation and it wasn’t until June 2020 were the three men charged in his death.

This is a developing story.

