El Chapo’s Wife Faces Four Years And $1.5M In Fines For Drug Operation

She didn't snitch either.

The federal government have a 98% conviction rate for good reason. One of their newest takedowns includes the wife of El Chapo.

As spotted on Raw Story, Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of the infamous Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman is in the sights of the Feds. According to federal prosecutors, Aispuro assisted her husband in running a multi-million drug operation based out of Mexico. While Guzman was finally apprehended back in 2016 his partner wasn’t picked up until February 22, 2021 when she arrived at Dulles International Airport. She was charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana in the United States.

Emma has since plead guilty to all charges. The United States Justice Department has requested she be given four years of prison time and pay roughly 1.5 million dollars according to court documents that were release on Thursday, November 18. Her sentencing pales in comparison to what her significant other received from the courts. Back in July 2019 El Chapo was sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years and was forced to forfeit 12 billion in assets.

Aispuro is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday, November 30 at a federal court in Washington. She shares two children with her husband.

 

