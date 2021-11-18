NBA 2K & Soundcloud Partnering For ‘2K Beats: The Search’ Competition

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Alright up and coming rappers who love to play themselves some NBA2K, it’s that time of year when undiscovered talent will be competing to have their voices heard as the third annual ‘2K Beats: The Search’ is officially on.

Partnering with Soundcloud to look for the next big thing, NBA 2K is giving any and everyone the chance to submit their music on the official website for the ‘2K Beats: The Search‘ where they’ll pick and choose who ends up on the upcoming soundtrack for NBA 2K22. In addition to uploading their music to the website, emerging artists can also take to social media and tag @NBA2K and @SoundCloud with #2KBeatsTheSearch in posts that they want to be heard by those covering the contest.

“The NBA 2K soundtrack has evolved in recent years as a true platform for music discovery, where our players can experience tracks from new and aspiring musicians to some of the biggest global superstars out there,” said David Kelley, Senior Manager of Global Partnerships and Music Licensing at 2K. “This year, we are collaborating with SoundCloud, a top discovery platform for independent music and a leader in the industry as one of the most artist forward platforms out there. By joining forces with them, NBA 2K is looking to inspire these artists to create new music that has an impact and gives them the potential opportunity to be heard by millions of our players. We’ve seen incredibly diverse and amazing talent uncovered through ‘2K Beats: The Search’ already, and we can’t wait to hear what’s next.”

The competition kicked off on November 17 and will come to an end on December 15, so get in that studio and heat up that mic because best believe everyone and they mama will be getting in on this for their chance to be heard next to the likes of Travis Scott, Megan Thee Stallion, Gunna, Saweetie, and many others. Not bad company if you ask us though it remains to be seen how fans respond to Travis Scott music come 2022. Just sayin.’

Will you be participating in the contest? Let us know in the comments section below.

NBA 2K & Soundcloud Partnering For ‘2K Beats: The Search’ Competition was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box: