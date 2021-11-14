Entertainment News
Get That Dough: Beanie Sigel Says Ye’s Yeezy Nickname Was On The House

Mac says that while the nickname is a freebie, he would like to talk to his former label mate about a business venture.

Beanie Sigel addressed the former Kanye West AKA Ye regarding the explosive comments made during his visit with the Drink Champs podcast regarding the origins of the Yeezy nickname. According to a new interview, the Philadelphia star says that Ye’s nickname is on the house but he would like to speak with his former label mate about a business venture.

TMZ caught up with Mac and Young Gunna AKA Young Chris for a brief sitdown regarding Ye saying that he owes Sigel millions for the Yeezy nickname. In Sigel’s mind, the nickname was just a mere fraction of the powerhouse entity that Ye has become on his own and isn’t seeking payment.

Ye said to N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN on Drink Champs that he owed Sigel $50 million and stock options but apparently, that was nothing more than a joke between old friends. Sigel would like to break bread with Ye regarding getting some startup capital and turning his idea into his own empire.

