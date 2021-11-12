Texas A&M Student Becomes 9th Person To Die In Astroworld Tragedy

Bharti Shahani, a 22-year-old Texas A&M student who was separated from her sister and caught in the crowd surge at Astroworld Festival last Friday, has died, according to her family.

Shahani passed away Wednesday at 6:50 p.m., days after she suffered multiple heart attacks at the festival. The crowd surge also claimed the lives of eight others at the festival and is on the record as one of the deadliest concert incidents in U.S. history. Authorities previously identified John Hilgert, 14; Brianna Rodriguez, 16; Franco Patino, 21; Jake Jurinek, 20; Axel Acosta, 21; Danish Baig, 27; Rudy Peña, 23; and Madison Dubiski, 23 as those who lost their lives.

“Never once had we thought that we both wouldn’t make it back home,” her sister Namrata said.

The event at Astroworld has led to lawsuits stretching into the hundreds as attendees say they witnessed unconscious individuals be trampled and others struggle to breathe during Travis Scott‘s headlining performance. Attendees attempted to flag down medical personnel for help and some begged camera crews who were filming the show to raise awareness for adequate assistance.

Shahani was the woman seen in a viral video, falling from a stretcher as authorities took her from still-raging concert grounds at NRG Park, attorney James Lassiter said.

Her family says Bharti got separated from her sister during the onset of Scott’s performance. When they next saw Bharti, she was at Houston Methodist hospital, intubated and on a ventilator.

