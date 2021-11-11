Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

“I Should Be Runnin’ That Sh*t”: Snoop Dogg Has Aspirations Of Running Death Row Records

The Doggfather is currently a creative consultant for Def Jam Records.

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Snoop Dogg's "Algorithm" Listening Session

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Snoop Dogg both dropped his eighteenth studio album and hit the milestone of his 50th G-Day in 2021, and he’s still got another one on the way. En route to the Doggfather’s Algorithm dropping this coming Friday (November 20), the Long Beach. Calif. Triple OG shared in an interview that he should be the one running his former home in Death Row Records.

Snoop was a guest on Wallo267 and Gillie da King’s Million Dollarz Worth of Game podcast and made the bold declaration while clarifying in full that he is the person for the job.

“I think all of Death Row should be in my hands. I should be running that sh*t,” Snoop Dogg said. “Death Row means more to me because I helped create that. I think they should give me that and let me run that sh*t with the merchandise out, with the music all over the world.”

Snoop suggested that his current role as a creative consultant with Def Jam Records has been mutually beneficial, and he believe he can bring that same tenacity to the role of running the infamous West Coast label.

“It’s just a lot of heat over there and it’s not being handled right,” Snoop said. “A little birdie told me it may fly my way and if it do, you’ll get everything I told you.”

Snoop added, “If I can get Def Jam poppin’, what could I do with Death Row? Just imagine that.”

Snoop Dogg will release his upcoming 19th studio album, Algorithm, on November 12.

Photo: Getty

“I Should Be Runnin’ That Sh*t”: Snoop Dogg Has Aspirations Of Running Death Row Records  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

snoop dogg

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED OCTOBER 18]
Array
72 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
15 items

LeBron James & Twitter Clown Kyle Rittenhouse For…

 52 mins ago
01.01.70

2nd Alleged Drug Supplier In Mac Miller Overdose…

 3 hours ago
01.01.70

Kanye West & Soulja Boy Squash Beef

 3 hours ago
01.01.70
1 Photo

Veterans Day Salute: 15 Hip-Hop Stars Who Served…

 4 hours ago
01.01.70

“I Should Be Runnin’ That Sh*t”: Snoop Dogg…

 4 hours ago
01.01.70

Larry Hoover Jr. Urges Drake To Squash Beef…

 19 hours ago
01.01.70

Paula Patton Explains Why She Doesn’t Identify As…

 23 hours ago
01.01.70

J Balvin Teases New Air Jordan 2 Collaboration

 24 hours ago
01.01.70

No Death Penalty For The Suspects In Jam…

 24 hours ago
01.01.70

Nas & Miss Info Team To Host ‘The…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close