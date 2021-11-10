Sports
Las Vegas Raiders Release Cornerback Damon Arnette After Gun-Toting Video of Him Making Death Threats Surfaces

Source: Steve Marcus / Getty

The Las Vegas Raiders have kicked cornerback Damon Arnette off the team after he made a video of himself spouting death threats to an unnamed individual and waving a firearm. This episode is only one of the many woes recently plaguing the football organization, including former coach Jon Gruden’s offensive comments and a fatal car crash resulting from the drunkenness of wideout Henry Ruggs III.

“Very painful decision,” are the words Raiders general manager Mike Mayock used to sum up Arnette’s release duing a conference call. “We spent significant time, effort and resources trying to help [Arnette] in all aspects of his life. The 25-year-old is already dealing with lawsuits related to an alleged hit-and-run incident in Sin City last month.

“There have been a series of bad decisions over the last year or so,” Maycock continued, “but we can’t stand, we cannot stand for the video of Damon with a gun, threatening to take a life. The content was unacceptable, contrary to our values and our owner Mark Davis has been very clear and very consistent that this is not how we will conduct ourselves in this community. The bottom line — the Raiders will not tolerate this type of behavior.”

In the 14-second clip, Arnette appears to be answering an exchange with someone as he addressed the anonymous person with the following statement: “Sh*t, five minutes away. Pull up, lame a** n*gga! I swear to God, I will kill you, n*gga! (brandishes weapon) On everything I love, I will kill you, n*gga! You talkin’ crazy! Talkin’ about that sh*t, five minutes…”

There were questions about Arnette’s ability to stay out of trouble before he came to the pros. Maycock even admitted he knew about them but spoke with the cornerback’s father, others in Arnette’s circle, and the staff at Arnette’s alma mater (Ohio State University) and felt comfortable moving forward.

“At the time,” the Radiers GM said, “we thought it was an acceptable risk… after doing more homework on Arnette than anybody we’ve done in the years I’ve been here. And obviously, we missed, and that is 100% on me.”

[caption id="attachment_549601" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Ethan Miller / Getty[/caption] Well, that was quick. Jon Gruden has been fired from his post as the Head Coach Of the Raiders just days after a 2011 email included a racist comment about NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith, who is Black. Gruden was a Monday Night Football Correspospondent at the time, and he was upset about the league's lockout, so he sent an email to the president of the Washington Football Team that July, which read, "Dumboriss Smith has lips the size of michellin tires." Gruden found out he was fired earlier this evening when team owner Mark Davis showed up at the team's facility to find Gruden and break the news, reports ESPN. Though he apologized to the league, according to The NY Times, other emails of his began to surface that also proved to be problematic. Amidst a separate misconduct investigation, evidence was found that the former coach "casually and frequently unleashed misogynistic and homophobic language over several years to denigrate people around the game and to mock some of the league's momentous changes." Among his offenses, Gruden referred to the league's commissioner, Roger Goodell, as a "f-ggot" and a "clueless anti football p-ssy." He then went even further to say that Goodell should not have pressured the coach of the Rams to draft "queers," in reference to Michael Sam, the first openly gay player who received a roster spot back in 2014. He also had a penchant for critiquing politicians as in 2012 he referred to then-Vice President Joe Biden as a "nervous clueless p-ssy." Check out how Twitter is reacting to the breaking news below:

