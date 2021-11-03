City Of Houston Announces 9 Finalists For 2021 Liftoff Houston Startup Business Plan Competition

Since 2013, nearly 14,000 Houstonians have participated in Liftoff Houston, and more than $270,000 in prize money has been awarded by Capital One, with a total investment of $500,000. Kicked off by Mayor Turner in late summer, Liftoff Houston is administered by the Houston Public Library (HPL) and the Office of Business Opportunity (OBO). Both City departments provide free access to business development resources, including investment reference tools, market research, state of the art technology equipment with high-speed Wi-Fi (HPL), as well as cohort-based business development programs, webinars, 1-1 business counseling, and free legal consultations (OBO).