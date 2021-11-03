Can The Astros Make Another World Series Run? | Overtime Sports Show

Overtime Sports Show
The World Series fallout is here! The Braves win for the first time in 26 years and the Astros … well, the Astros gotta answer some questions going into 2022.

The Overtime Sports Show with AV of Majic 102.1 and G-Man of 97.9 The Box is powered by Hennessy and the guys get into all things World Series plus Aaron Rodgers faking out the whole NFL with the ‘rona, reactions to Henry Ruggs III, the baby Rockets and more!

Watch an all-new episode of The Overtime Sports Show up top and follow along on-demand!

Aaron Rodgers , Atlanta Braves , henry ruggs III , houston astros , overtime sports show

