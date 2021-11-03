Prosecutor: Ruggs Driving 156 MPH At Time Of Deadly Crash

According to prosecutors, former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was driving 156 mph with a blood-alcohol level twice the legal limit before his car slammed into the rear of a vehicle, burning and killing a 23-year-old woman.

Ruggs, released by the Raiders following the crash on Tuesday (November 2), had his initial court appearance on Wednesday on felony charges of driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death and reckless driving. If convicted, he could serve up to 26 years in state prison.

The identity of the victim who was killed in the wrecked Toyota Rav4 along with her dog has not been made available to the public.

Prosecutors said Ruggs was traveling at a high rate of speed two seconds before impact and was traveling at 127 mph when the airbags deployed in his vehicle. Judge Joe M. Bonaventure responded he couldn’t recall such high speeds in a crash during his time on the bench.

Ruggs did not enter a plea to the charges due to Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson’s lack of a formal filing.

The wide receiver, who lost his best friend to a car accident in 2016, traveled with a female passenger, 22-year-old Kiara Kilgo-Washington of Las Vegas, early Tuesday morning when his Chevrolet Corvette decelerated from 156 mph to 127 mph before slamming into the back of the victim’s car. Both Ruggs and Kilgo-Washington were hospitalized with unspecific non-life-threatening injuries.

Prosecutors may file a weapons charge against Ruggs after police discovered a loaded handgun on the floor of the Corvette and a second DUI charge might be filed due to the nature of the arm injuries Kilgo-Washington suffered.

Bonaventure rejected prosecutor Eric Bauman’s request for $1 million bail and set bail at Ruggs’ lawyer’s request at $150,000 with strict conditions. Ruggs must submit to home confinement, electronic monitoring, no alcohol, not driving, and surrendering his passport. His next court date is set for November 10.

Probation is not an option in Nevada for a conviction on a charge of DUI causing death, which carries a sentence of two to 20 years in prison. The possible sentence for reckless driving is one to six years in prison, with probation available.

