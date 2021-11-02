Visit The Box Pop Up Shop For Cactus Jack Foundation Fall Softball Tickets!

The Box Pop Up Shop is pulling up ALL WEEK to hook you up with passes to attend Travis Scott and the Catcus Jack Foundation’s Fall Classic Softball game at Minute Maid Park!

Come check us out at Space Village (2408 Rice Boulevard) at 4 PM and the McDonald’s (3820 Old Spanish Trail) at 6 PM as the Box crew are giving you a chance to be in the building at Minute Maid Park on Thursday! Plus, don’t miss Astroworld Fest this FRIDAY AND SATURDAY on the grounds of NRG Park!

