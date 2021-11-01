Rockets Pay Homage To Yesteryear With 2021-22 City Edition Jerseys

The Houston Rockets will quickly remind you of their team lineage. Two titles, several Hall of Famers, an iconic quote after becoming the lowest seed ever to win a championship, and so on. With the NBA celebrating its diamond anniversary this season, the Rockets chose to pay tribute to the jerseys of years past for their city edition.

Outfitted in the same dark blue as the late ’90s to early ’00s Rockets, the jersey alludes to prior eras of Rockets basketball, including the ketchup and mustard font which adorned the jerseys of the team’s glory years, the pinstripes of the cartoon era logo and the Rockets logo from the era of Tracy McGrady, Yao Ming and the 22-game winning streak during the 2007-08 season.

“Our new Nike NBA City Edition uniform is a great way to pay tribute to all of the amazing players and epic moments our fans have witnessed and been a part of throughout our 55 seasons as a franchise,” Rockets Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer Julian Duncan said in a statement. “We hope Rockets fans around the world will enjoy watching our exciting young players create new memories while celebrating our historic past throughout the NBA’s 75th anniversary season.”

Other touches include a golden “2” emblem on the back neckline of the jerseys to signify the Rockets back-to-back championships, the team’s current “H-Town” branding placed on the tag at the bottom left-hand corner of the jersey, a re-colorized version of the original Houston Rockets logo appearing on the top middle band of the shorts, and another reference to the championship seasons with ‘94 and ‘95 in the vents of the shorts.

The Rockets plan to wear the jersey during 12 different home games in 2021 and 2022 during “Remix Nights” on Thursday and Fridays beginning November 12, as well as their New Year’s Day matchup.

See the full lineup for when the jerseys will hit the court below. Preorders for the Rockets City edition jerseys and shorts go on sale on November 15.

– Friday, Nov. 12 vs. Portland at 7 p.m.

– Friday, Dec. 3 vs. Orlando at 7 p.m.

– Friday, Dec. 10 vs. Milwaukee at 7 p.m.

– Thursday, Dec. 16 vs. New York at 7 p.m.

– Friday, Dec. 31 vs. Miami at 6 p.m.

– Saturday, Jan. 1 vs. Denver at 7 p.m.

– Friday, Jan. 7 vs. Dallas at 7 p.m.

– Friday, Jan. 28 vs. Portland at 7 p.m.

– Thursday, Feb. 10 vs. Toronto at 7 p.m.

– Friday, March 11 vs. Dallas at 7 p.m.

– Friday, March 18 vs. Indiana at 7 p.m.

– Friday, April 1 vs. Sacramento at 7 p.m.

RELATED: Slim Thug, Paul Wall & Bun B Drop ‘Light The Fuse’ Hype Video For The Rockets [WATCH]

RELATED: NBA GMs: Rockets Jalen Green Pick To Win NBA Rookie Of The Year

Also On 97.9 The Box: