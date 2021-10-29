Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

50 Cent Brings Out DaBaby During Rolling Loud New York Set [Video]

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie also touched the stage.

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
50 Cent

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Love him or hate him very few people tell 50 Cent how to move. He recently closed out Rolling Loud New York and was joined by DaBaby.

The G-Unit Records founder took the Rolling Loud New York stage on Thursday, October 28. And judging by the talent he invited to perform alongside him it is clear that he doesn’t concern himself with cancel culture. Midway through his set DaBaby hit the stage. His appearance at Citi Field is significant as his infamous homophobic rant in from over the summer took place at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami.

“If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up,” he said during his July performance. “Ladies, if your p**** smell like water, put your cellphone lighter up. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d*** in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”

Naturally, he took the majority of fans in attendance by surprise. From the looks of the footage it seems the crowd in attendance was receptive to him. According to TMZ, 50 reportedly sought permission from the Rolling Loud planning committee to bring DaBaby out. Even though his surprise was sanctioned the “Suge” rapper was not included in the live stream of the concert.

DaBaby wasn’t the only invited guest to 50’s set. Fif was also joined by Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, who was backed by DJ Ominaya, also performed a couple of songs from his catalog as well.

You can see video from the festival below.

Photo: Bernard Smalls

50 Cent Brings Out DaBaby During Rolling Loud New York Set [Video]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED OCTOBER 18]
Array
72 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest

Ciara Celebrates Her Birthday In A Sexy Beaded…

 6 hours ago
01.01.70

50 Cent Brings Out DaBaby During Rolling Loud…

 7 hours ago
01.01.70

Big Sean No Longer Signed To Kanye’s GOOD…

 8 hours ago
01.01.70

Michelle Obama Will Guest Star On The Eighth…

 8 hours ago
01.01.70
2019 Rolling Loud New York

Fetty Wap Arrested On Federal Drug Charges At…

 10 hours ago
01.01.70

Model Tabria Majors Celebrates Halloween With A Tribute…

 11 hours ago
01.01.70

Jada Pinkett-Smith Shuts Down Rumors That She &…

 13 hours ago
01.01.70
18 items

Mark Zuckerberg Officially Rebrands Facebook as Meta, Twitter…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
15 items

Twitter Wishes Frank Ocean A Happy 34th Birthday,…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Azealia Banks Comes For Dave Chappelle And Boosie…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close