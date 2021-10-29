50 Cent Brings Out DaBaby During Rolling Loud New York Set [Video]

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Love him or hate him very few people tell 50 Cent how to move. He recently closed out Rolling Loud New York and was joined by DaBaby.

The G-Unit Records founder took the Rolling Loud New York stage on Thursday, October 28. And judging by the talent he invited to perform alongside him it is clear that he doesn’t concern himself with cancel culture. Midway through his set DaBaby hit the stage. His appearance at Citi Field is significant as his infamous homophobic rant in from over the summer took place at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami.

“If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up,” he said during his July performance. “Ladies, if your p**** smell like water, put your cellphone lighter up. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d*** in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”

Naturally, he took the majority of fans in attendance by surprise. From the looks of the footage it seems the crowd in attendance was receptive to him. According to TMZ, 50 reportedly sought permission from the Rolling Loud planning committee to bring DaBaby out. Even though his surprise was sanctioned the “Suge” rapper was not included in the live stream of the concert.

DaBaby wasn’t the only invited guest to 50’s set. Fif was also joined by Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, who was backed by DJ Ominaya, also performed a couple of songs from his catalog as well.

You can see video from the festival below.

