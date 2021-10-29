Fetty Wap Arrested On Federal Drug Charges At Rolling Loud New York

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Fetty Wap became the latest rapper arrested at a Rolling Loud event as FBI agents arrested the “Trap Queen” rapper at the festival’s New York event on Thursday (October 28).

According to NBC News, Fetty will be arraigned on Friday on federal drug charges. No further details were provided.

In 2014, Fetty enjoyed one of the greatest rookie years in hip-hop, charting three Top 10 singles including “Trap Queen,” which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, “679” which peaked at No. 4, and “My Way” which peaked at No. 7. A fourth single, “Again,” peaked at No. 33 on the chart. His eponymous debut album eventually went platinum.

In recent years, the rapper born Willie Maxwell II has dealt with personal tragedy and setbacks. In August, his four-year-old daughter passed away and in years prior, he was charged with battery for separate incidents including the alleged assault of a hotel employee in Las Vegas.

RELATED: Fetty Wap Explains Why He “Fell Off” To A Fan On IG

Also On 97.9 The Box: