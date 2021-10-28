The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

On this episode of the Public Affairs Podcast, HPD officer Jeremy Lahar joins the show to explain how he combats negative stigmas attached to law enforcement with the ‘Officer Friendly’ children’s book series. Houston police officer Jeremy Lahar, along with former police officer Steven Baltazar, has created the Officer Friendly Book Series by using his background and influence to help combat negative stigmas associated with law enforcement. Interacting with the police has been a scary experience for some.

Press play on the latest episode of the Public Affairs Podcast below and subscribe to the show on Spotify, Apple Podcast or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Public Affairs Podcast Ep. 82 – HPD Sergeant Jeremy Lahar

