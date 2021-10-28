George Young Bridges Houston & Tulsa On ‘Black Ice’ Feat. Steph Simon [VIDEO]

It doesn’t get more Houston than George Young.

There have been many who have repped the city with pride, defending it like a badge of honor or willing to lay claim to select sections of the city for more status. But the Northside has a dignity to it. Most of the cities brightest lights hang ways beyond Acres Homes or even 45 and Tidwell. The Northside may not get the same kind of love or shine as the Southside, even if it gave us the likes of J. Prince, Slim Thug, Paul Wall and Chamillionaire.

But those individuals, hallowed and decorated as they may be – have to welcome George Young into the fraternity of loving and representing the North.

“Black Ice,” his single from the critically acclaimed album The Loop takes Northside sensibilities and parks them in another hub of culture, impact and Blackness – Tulsa. Steph Simon, already known as the region’s golden child for rap, climbs inside a freshly curated spaceship by Young and floats on like Waymon Tisdale himself is playing notes behind him. The combination highlights an interesting touchstone for both areas. The Northside of Houston is experiencing a boom period for talent and Tulsa is the great hip-hop bed you need pay attention to.

Country cousins don’t just stretch from Texas and Louisiana, they venture north as well. Watch the “Black Ice” video up top. The Loop is out now.

