Mother, Boyfriend Charged After Child’s Remains Found in W. Houston Apartment

A woman and her boyfriend were arrested and charged Tuesday (October 26), two days after skeletal remains belonging to one of the woman’s children were discovered in an apartment in west Harris County. The child’s surviving siblings were also found in the apartment, later revealed to be abandoned.

Gloria Williams was charged with injury to a child by omission and tampering with evidence (corpse) with the child’s death. Her boyfriend, Brian Coulter, was charged with murder. The child was eight years old when he died and police say the boy’s remains had been inside the apartment for over a year.

“Arrest update for incident at Green Crest: Brian W. Coulter (12-12-89) has been charged in the murder of the complainant,” Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted on Tuesday. “The complainant was 8 years old at the time of his death in 2020. Coulter is the boyfriend of the murdered child’s mother. The mother of the murdered child, Gloria Y. Williams (12-26-85) has been charged with the felony charges of Injury to a Child by Omission, Failure to Provide Medical Care, and Failure to Provide Adequate Supervision. Addtl charges are expected to be filed. Both Coulter & Williams are in custody.”

Authorities ruled the child’s death a homicide due to multiple blunt force injuries. His skeletal remains were found Sunday when his eldest surviving sibling, a 15-year-old, called police and told deputies his brother had been dead for a year and his body was inside the apartment where he and his brothers, ages 10 and 7, had been living alone. The 15-year-old informed police his parents hadn’t lived in the apartment with them for months.

When police arrived at the apartment, the boys appeared malnourished and had physical injuries. All three were taken to a local area hospital for treatment and assessment.

Both Williams and Coulter were questioned by police on Monday (October 26) but later were released. During a press conference on Sunday, Gonzalez voiced shock at the living conditions of the children and how they were fending for themselves.

“Very horrific situation out here, very tragic,” Gonzalez said. “Been in this business a long time and I had never heard of a scenario like this. It really caught me by surprise.”

RELATED: 10-Year-Old Black Girl Arrested And Handcuffed At School In Hawaii After Drawing Offensive Photo Of Her Bully

RELATED: Jaheim Arrested For Animal Cruelty, Accused of Starving 15 Dogs

Mother, Boyfriend Charged After Child’s Remains Found in W. Houston Apartment was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com