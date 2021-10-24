Radio One Exclusives
Freeway Mourns The Passing Of His Daughter Harmony

Freeway + Meek Mill at #Justice4Meek

Source: @Wooder_Ice / wooderice.com

Philly Hip-Hop legend Freeway announced Sunday on social media the passing of his daughter, Harmony.

Freeway recently reported in late July that his daughter, FTA Harmony, was battling cancer and asked for everyone to pray for her. Harmony had been hospitalized and battling cancer for a while.

Freeway Asks For Prayers As His Daughter Battles Cancer

During Harmony’s tough battle fighting caner, she was also face with the chance of never being able to walk again. But with faith in God, Freeway, reported that she stood up and walked. Freeway said, But look at God/ Allah. His babygirl took his first step out of the wheelchair.

She had many ups and downs and fought a hard battle. It is with great sorrow that her fight came to an end.

Sadly, Freeway lost his son, Jihad around this same time last year. His son was shot and killed on October 28, 2020, 5 days and 1 year later after the passing of his daughter.

Freeway writes in his Instagram caption to his daughter:

I truly believe she has everything it takes to enter into heaven. 🤲🏾🙏🏾❤ Please keep her in your prayers & please ask God to show her comfort and mercy. Listen Life & Death is very real! cherish your love ones & keep them close to you because you never know, we are not promised our next breath. She truly was my best friend and I don’t know what I’m gonna do this pain is unimaginable. 😢💔

RELATED: Freeway Receives a Kidney Transplant

RELATED: Freeway Opens Up About Passing of his Son Jihad Pridgen

Remembering The Life Of Philly Rapper Freeway’s Son Jihad [Photos]

 

Pray for Freeway and Harmony’s family as they reflect and remember the life of their babygirl.

Freeway Mourns The Passing Of His Daughter Harmony  was originally published on wrnbhd2.com

