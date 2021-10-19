Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Kanye West Legally Changes His Name to ‘Ye’

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Kanye West on Kimmel

Source: ABC / abc

Kanye West has officially changed his name to a long-standing nickname: Ye. Many thought Kanye already changed his name Ye back in August, but now, the paperwork has been approved. The rapper born name of Kanye Omari West will be known as Ye, according to Rolling Stone.

“The being formally known as Kanye West. I am YE,” he tweeted. The post arrived mere months after the rapper released his 2018 studio album Ye.

In 2018, Ye told the radio host Big Boy, “I believe ‘ye’ is the most commonly used word in the Bible. In the Bible it means you. So, I’m you. And I’m us. It’s us. It went from being Kanye, which means the only one to just Ye, just being a reflection of our good, our bad, our confused—everything. It’s more of a reflection of who we are [as] beings.”

Kanye West Legally Changes His Name to ‘Ye’  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

kanye west

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED OCTOBER 18]
Array
72 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest

Summer Walker Debuts A New Short Hairstyle

 15 hours ago
01.01.70

Dorothy Steel, The ‘Black Panther’ Elder That Began…

 16 hours ago
01.01.70

Jussie Smollett Trial Date Set For Late November

 20 hours ago
01.01.70
12 items

Clash Of The Rap Titans: Big Daddy Kane…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Travis Scott Flexes Another Air Jordan 1 Low…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Jay-Z & Beyoncé Selling Their New Orleans Home

 2 days ago
01.01.70
9 items

Future and Drake Producer D. Hill Has Died

 3 days ago
01.01.70

Rapper Lil’ Durk Gushed Over Longtime Love India…

 3 days ago
01.01.70
7 items

Cardi B Has Stopped Talking Politics: “I Was…

 3 days ago
01.01.70
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - June 18, 2021

Bow Wow Unleashes Rant On Millennium Tour: ‘I’ve…

 3 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close