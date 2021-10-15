Music
Young Thug Delivers ‘Punk’ Album Feat. Drake, Future, J. Cole, Travis Scott, Lil Baby, Gunna, Juice WRLD, Mac Miller & More

Young Thug Punk Cover

Source: 300 Entertainment/Atlantic / Atlantic Records

Young Thug didn’t wait long to release his second studio album, Punk.

After building fan anticipation on social media, the 20-track project arrived early Friday (October 15) with a mammoth amount of features, including J. ColeDrakeLil BabyFuture, Doja CatGunna and more. The album also contains posthumous vocals from Juice WRLD and Mac Miller.

Punk follows Thugger’s No. 1 debut album So Much Fun, featuring “Hot” and “The London.” Although the Atlanta rapper’s discography has expanded dramatically since 2012 with hit mixtapes including Barter 6, the three Slime Season projects, JeffreyBeautiful Thugger Girls and more, Punk is a proper release for Thug. It adds to the ever-evolving conversation about what constitutes an album, a mixtape, an EP and so on.

Earlier this year, Thug’s Young Stoner Life imprint pulled a No. 1 of its own with Slime Language 2, which also contained guest appearances from Drake and Travis Scott.

Stream Punk from Young Thug on Apple Music and Spotify below and listen on our airwaves beginning at 8 PM EST / 7 PM CST as we’ll be running songs from the album all weekend long!

