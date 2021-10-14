H-Town
Klein ISD Teacher Resigns After Allegedly Making Racist, Homophobic Remarks On Camera

A teacher at Klein Collins High School has resigned after he was allegedly caught on camera making racial and homophobic comments with students in his class.

On Wednesday (October 13), activist Quanell X, along with Klein ISD parents, said the district didn’t take action to respond to a video recording containing racist and homophobic remarks from the now-former Klein Collins teacher. The teacher was part of the school’s theater arts department a week before the video surfaced.

In the eyes of Quanell X, the words were a sign of “offensive and disrespect” to Blacks, Hispanics and Indigenous people.

“Mr. G., your words are an insult to every Black student, Latino student and Indigenous people,” he said. “You attempted to intimidate these students by saying things that are outright disrespectful.”

Quanell X said the teacher followed using slurs with his students by ranting on U.S. history.

“This man is unfit, unqualified to be a teacher,” he said. “What I want to know is if there will be an investigation open to see what kind of grades he gave. Because if you have that kind racist mindset, who knows what you’re doing in your grade book.”

