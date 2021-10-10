Entertainment News
Kim Kardashian Hosted ‘SNL’, Clowned Kanye West

And this happened.

Saturday Night Live - Season 47

Source: NBC / Getty

On Saturday (Oct. 9), Kim Kardashian held down the hosting duties on Saturday Night Live. We gotta keep it a buck, that’s about as far as our interest goes.

For the sake of archival purposes, the New York Post did report on Yeezy’s ex-wife’s performances, because of course they did.

Kim Kardashian came out hot — in hot pink — for her “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut, boldly cracking jokes about how she’s “a Kim — not a Karen,” referencing her infamous sex tape and declaring that her “first black person” was OJ Simpson.

But first, clad in an eye-scorching head-to-toe bodysuit, the 40-year-old superstar admitted: “I’m surprised to see me here, too. I haven’t had a movie premiere in a really long time. I mean actually I only had that one movie come out, and no one told me it was premiering. It must have slipped my mom’s mind.”

Kardashian (she was actually announced as “Kardashian West”) then made it clear that she’s “so much more than just a pretty face — and good hair, and great makeup, and amazing boobs, and a perfect butt,” she quipped. “I’m so much more than that reference photo my sisters showed their plastic surgeon.”

Here clowning of Kanye West more like friendly jokes (aimed at Yeezy and others in her immediate family) about his failed political run, which she probably cleared with him first.

There was a skit that featured her as a judge.

There was also a skit, where…okay, that’s as far as we’re going to go. But you can peep the monologue above, and more skits below. You care, maybe.

