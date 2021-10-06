Entertainment News
Big Daddy Kane & KRS-ONE To Face Off On Next ‘Verzuz’ Battle

Putting in our order for a Fat Joe recap in now. Thanks in advance.

Jadakiss’ reign as the Verzuz G.O.A.T. might come to an end soon. Big Daddy Kane and KRS-ONE have signed on to go at it at the next battle and we are here for it.

The two Rap legends have confirmed that they will face off in what seems to a be an epic match on the next installment of Verzuz. For months fans have urged founders Swizz Beatz and Timbaland to set up a Kane and Rakim battle but to hear the “Set It Off” MC tell it he didn’t see that as a good match up.

“If it’s going to be me and Rakim, then we might as well just do it with the music. You know what I mean? I don’t really see him as a battle rapper” he told HipHopDX. He then continued to say that The Blastmaster would be better suited for his skillset. “I think it would be better to just do it with just the music, if it’s going to be me and him. But KRS is a battle rapper, so it’s going to be me and him. I think we should do the music for the fans but also do a few rounds of battle rap.” On Tuesday, October 5 Kane confirmed the event on his Instagram saying “It’s Official!!! One time for the Culture!!!”. 

Big Daddy Kane and KRS-ONE will battle on Sunday, October 17 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. You can purchase tickets here or watch live on Triller or Fite TV.

 

Big Daddy Kane & KRS-ONE To Face Off On Next ‘Verzuz’ Battle  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

