Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

For Real? Nick Cannon Says He Will Be Going Celibate For Rest Of 2021 [Video]

Ladies the bank is closed, for now.

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Nick Cannon

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhtoosByBeanz83

Nick Cannon has been doing the absolute most when it comes to his romantic life. But he now says he will try to stay celibate for rest of the year.

As spotted on Page Six media personality is claiming he will be slowing down with the opposite sex for the next 90 days. In a recent appearance on The Drink Champs, N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN took him to task over the multiple children but multiple women he has had in 2021. While he made it clear he has no regrets about the babies he says that for October to New Years he will not be entangled with any women as per his therapist.

Naturally the crew didn’t believe him thus a response which was obviously included some underlining humor. “I told you, man, I’m celibate right now, I’m going to see if I could make it to 2022” he said. When the duo understood his commitment as being more so a “not really, kind of” he responded “Nah y’all said I ain’t really. I’m saying I’m going in,” he revealed.

As a father the last 12 months have been Nick’s most active. Back in June he had Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa and a son called Zen with Alyssa Scott. In December 2020 he also welcomed a daughter, Powerful Queen, with ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell. You can see him discuss celibacy and share some updates regarding finishing up Nipsey Hussle’s Dr. Sebi documentary below.

Photo: Bernard Smalls

For Real? Nick Cannon Says He Will Be Going Celibate For Rest Of 2021 [Video]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

nick cannon

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED SEPTEMBER 19]
Oscar host Chris Rock during the 77th Annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre in Los Angeles, Ca
71 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
2021 BET Hip Hop Awards - Show

Tobe Nwigwe & Paul Wall Rep The H…

 52 mins ago
01.01.70

Atlanta Dream Stars Apologize After Delivering The Fade…

 2 hours ago
01.01.70
10 items

Dave Chappelle Releases ‘The Closer’; Twitter Reacts

 2 hours ago
01.01.70

For Real? Nick Cannon Says He Will Be…

 3 hours ago
01.01.70
US-JUSTICE-COURT-KELLY

R. Kelly’s YouTube Channels Shut Down Following Sex…

 5 hours ago
01.01.70

Rihanna Set To Expand Savage X Fenty To…

 20 hours ago
01.01.70
Ladies Love R&B Live With Mario

T-Pain Claims Nurse Gave His 97-Year-Old Grandmother COVID-19

 1 day ago
01.01.70
10 items

#BlackInkChi Recap: Ryan Confronts Former Friend After Sleeping…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
Boosie Hosts Opium Saturdays

Boosie Badazz Removed From ‘Legends Of The Streetz’…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
BET Awards 2021 - Arrivals

Summer Walker Announces New Album ‘Still Over It’…

 2 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close