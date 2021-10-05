Coronavirus
Daily COVID-19 Cases Update In Houston Area [October 2021]

COVID-19, a coronavirus which began spreading rapidly in March 2020 has not only affected the world for a year and change, it’s changed how we deal with daily life. As cases begin to rise and the fight to get people vaccinated occurs across the country, we’re keeping an eye on the Greater Houston area to track the number of new COVID-19 cases daily.

Here are the latest updates:

UPDATE: October 4

Here are the updated numbers regarding the novel coronavirus in Southeast, Texas:

  • Total number of cases: 947,566
  • Number of deaths: 10,158
  • Number of recoveries: 862,211

Top County Breakdown:

UPDATE: October 3

Here are the updated numbers regarding the novel coronavirus in Southeast, Texas:

  • Total number of cases: 945,460
  • Number of deaths: 10,122
  • Number of recoveries: 862,211

Top County Breakdown:

UPDATE: October 2

Here are the updated numbers regarding the novel coronavirus in Southeast, Texas:

  • Total number of cases: 944,196
  • Number of deaths: 10,104
  • Number of recoveries: 860,222

Top County Breakdown:

