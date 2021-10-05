Daily COVID-19 Cases Update In Houston Area [October 2021]

COVID-19, a coronavirus which began spreading rapidly in March 2020 has not only affected the world for a year and change, it’s changed how we deal with daily life. As cases begin to rise and the fight to get people vaccinated occurs across the country, we’re keeping an eye on the Greater Houston area to track the number of new COVID-19 cases daily.

Want to stay up to date with the latest information as it happens? Download our App in the App Store or the Google Play store to listen live on-air, subscribe to our newsletter as well as follow us on Instagram at @979TheBox, on Twitter at @Majic1021 and on Facebook at TheBoxHouston.

To see prior statistics for previous months dating back to April 2020, click here. To see statistics for August 2021, click here. To see statistics for September 2021, click here.

Here are the latest updates:

UPDATE: October 4

Here are the updated numbers regarding the novel coronavirus in Southeast, Texas:

Total number of cases: 947,566

Number of deaths: 10,158

Number of recoveries: 862,211

Top County Breakdown:

UPDATE: October 3

Here are the updated numbers regarding the novel coronavirus in Southeast, Texas:

Total number of cases: 945,460

Number of deaths: 10,122

Number of recoveries: 862,211

Top County Breakdown:

UPDATE: October 2

Here are the updated numbers regarding the novel coronavirus in Southeast, Texas:

Total number of cases: 944,196

Number of deaths: 10,104

Number of recoveries: 860,222

Top County Breakdown: