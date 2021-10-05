Daily COVID-19 Cases Update In Houston Area [October 2021]

COVID-19, a coronavirus which began spreading rapidly in March 2020 has not only affected the world for a year and change, it’s changed how we deal with daily life. As cases begin to rise and the fight to get people vaccinated occurs across the country, we’re keeping an eye on the Greater Houston area to track the number of new COVID-19 cases daily.
Here are the latest updates:
UPDATE: October 4
Here are the updated numbers regarding the novel coronavirus in Southeast, Texas:
- Total number of cases: 947,566
- Number of deaths: 10,158
- Number of recoveries: 862,211
Top County Breakdown:
- Harris County (283,403 cases, 2,412 deaths, 265,443 recoveries)
- Houston (276,038 cases, 3,369 deaths, 248,718 recoveries)
- Montgomery County (85,545 cases, 414 deaths, 78,391 recoveries)
- Fort Bend County (81,909 cases, 889 deaths, 76,211 recoveries)
- Brazoria County (56,301 cases, 636 deaths, 51,404 recoveries)
- Galveston County (52,798 cases, 535 deaths, 49,029 recoveries)
- Brazos County (31,968 cases, 334 deaths, 28,900 recoveries)
- Liberty County (12,394 cases, 316 deaths, 11,940 recoveries)
UPDATE: October 3
Here are the updated numbers regarding the novel coronavirus in Southeast, Texas:
- Total number of cases: 945,460
- Number of deaths: 10,122
- Number of recoveries: 862,211
Top County Breakdown:
- Harris County (283,151 cases, 2,411 deaths, 265,156 recoveries)
- Houston (275,467 cases, 3,357 deaths, 241,247 recoveries)
- Montgomery County (85,161 cases, 410 deaths, 76,703 recoveries)
- Fort Bend County (81,750 cases, 889 deaths, 75,399 recoveries)
- Brazoria County (56,035 cases, 633 deaths, 50,891 recoveries)
- Galveston County (52,711 cases, 535 deaths, 48,519 recoveries)
- Brazos County (31,830 cases, 334 deaths, 28,533 recoveries)
- Liberty County (12,369 cases, 316 deaths, 11,940 recoveries)
UPDATE: October 2
Here are the updated numbers regarding the novel coronavirus in Southeast, Texas:
- Total number of cases: 944,196
- Number of deaths: 10,104
- Number of recoveries: 860,222
Top County Breakdown:
- Harris County (282,151 cases, 2,405 deaths, 263,716 recoveries)
- Houston (275,487 cases, 3,357 deaths, 241,247 recoveries)
- Montgomery County (85,161 cases, 410 deaths, 76,703 recoveries)
- Fort Bend County (81,750 cases, 889 deaths, 75,399 recoveries)
- Brazoria County (56,035 cases, 633 deaths, 50,891 recoveries)
- Galveston County (52,616 cases, 533 deaths, 48,328 recoveries)
- Brazos County (31,830 cases, 334 deaths, 28,533 recoveries)
- Liberty County (12,308 cases, 315 deaths, 11,895 recoveries)
Celebrities Who've Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED SEPTEMBER 19]
