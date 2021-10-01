Entertainment News
Bow Wow Not Concerned With Diddy Being Entangled With His Child’s Mother [Video]

In his bag; not in his feelings.

Diddy continues his world tour of bachelorhood and his newest love interest is Joie Chavis. Thankfully Bow Wow is not upset with the mogul dating his child’s mother.

As spotted on TMZ the former So So Def Records star is not phased at all by the pictures of his former flame looked very cozy with the Bad Boy Records founder. Last month Puff was photographed kissing Chavis on his yacht while vacationing in Italy. Naturally the image quickly made the rounds on the internet. During a recent trip to Los Angeles the celebrity gossip site caught up with the “Let Me Hold You” rapper to get his official response to the new couple.

When asked about a new man being around his daughter he simply responded “I don’t think it will get that far”. He went on to explain his stance on the matter. “Only because when you know somebody since 13 years old and when you know somebody bro, you kind of know. You’ve been around him, we’ve kicked it, we’ve partied, so I know how we move when it comes to the ladies” he explained. Needless to say he doesn’t think the two will take it farther than just hanging out. “It ain’t going to be no wedding bells or chapels or no sh*t like that. That’s my least concern. Everyone is grown and everyone can do what they want to do.”

Prior Diddy was seen boo’ed up with Young Miami of the City Girls but it seems the two are no longer kicking it. You can see the Bow Wow interview below.

Bow Wow Not Concerned With Diddy Being Entangled With His Child’s Mother [Video]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

