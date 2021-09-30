Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Wendy Williams’ Show Delayed Again Due To ‘Ongoing Medical Issues’

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Wendy Williams Biopic Trailer

Source: Lifetime / lifetime

Just a day after it was reported Wendy Williams would be returning to her show on Oct 4th following testing positive for COVID-19, it looks like that won’t be happening until mid October.

Wendy’s official Instagram page posted that she would now be making her return on October 18th , citing that she is still dealing with “ongoing medical issues.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

However the rep for her official Instagram account did say that the ongoing issues is not because of COVID “Her breakthrough COVID case is no longer an issue”.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

'BET AWARDS' 14 - Show

Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus (Updated September 2021)

61 photos Launch gallery

Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus (Updated September 2021)

Continue reading Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus (Updated September 2021)

Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus (Updated September 2021)

[caption id="attachment_3888302" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty[/caption] CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! As the days go by, more and more public figures are testing positive and/or dying from the coronavirus. Researchers are learning more about COVID-19, but unfortunately many from all walks of life have contracted the virus including in Hollywood, Politics, and the world of Sports. See Also: Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus See the full list below. See Also: These Celebrities Have The Best Anti Coronavirus Outfits [Photos] Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Wendy Williams’ Show Delayed Again Due To ‘Ongoing Medical Issues’  was originally published on 92q.com

Wendy Williams

More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Radio Personality Kurt "Big Boy" Alexander Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

The Next Episode: Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg,…

 6 hours ago
10.01.00

Issa Rae Shares ‘Insecure’ Trailer for Final Season

 10 hours ago
10.01.38

Nick Cannon Promises To Pay Off Loan Debt…

 11 hours ago
10.01.22

NeNe Leakes Reveals Gregg Leakes’ Last Words Before…

 12 hours ago
10.01.36
10 items

Nappy Boy Radio: Celebrate T-Pain With These 10…

 12 hours ago
10.01.03

Ashanti Announces She’s Re-Recording Debut Album After Gaining…

 13 hours ago
01.01.70

DJ Mustard Revises Studio Rules After Backlash: “For…

 14 hours ago
01.01.70

JAY-Z & His Legal Team Seek “Compassionate Release”…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
Boosie Badazz & Bill Cosby Collage

Bill Cosby Throws Support Behind Boosie Badazz’ ‘My…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

J. Cole Announces The Return of ‘Dreamville’ Music…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close