Wack 100 Claims To Have Part 2 of Kim Kardashian & Ray J’s Legendary Sex Tape

Blueface’s current manager, Wack 100, claims he has part two of the world’s most infamous sex tape.

Wack 100 has spent the entire weekend breaking down the inner workings of the radio industry on Clubhouse after Joyner Lucas called out Karen Civil for allegedly finessing him out of $60,000. Now, Ray J’s former manager claims that he has part two of his ex-clients legendary sex tape with reality tv star turned mogul Kim Kardashian.

Speaking with Bootleg Kev on Saturday (Sep.18), Wack 100, real name Cash Jones said he owns “part two” of the amateur boom boom flick featuring Ray J and Kim Kardashian. What makes this situation even more eyebrow-raising is he wants Kanye West to have it.

“All I know is Kanye, holla at me, bro,” he revealed after Bootleg Kev asked him if he had seen Kim and Ray J’s 2007 original sex tape. “We got part two on the laptop. Ain’t never been seen. We’d love for you to have it.”

Jones even claims that the alleged video could be “a great personal, private NFT” but doubled down, saying he would only give it to West, adding, “I would never give it to anybody but Kanye ’cause that’s the mother of his children,” he said. “Because it’s Kanye, I probably would give it to [him]. That’s for him.”

As for its content, Wack 100 also claims that it’s “more graphic” than the first tape and “better than the first one,” stating he would also “gift” it to Ray J as well as West.

As for those who participated in the film, they are calling cap on Wack 100’s claims. Through her lawyer said in a statement shared by TMZ, “The claim that there is an unreleased sex tape is unequivocally false,” he said. “It is unfortunate that people make these statements to try and get their 15 minutes of fame.”

Ray J also responded on Instagram, saying, “This ain’t cool,” he wrote. “I been staying off the Raydar – Just staying focused and being humble and thankful for all the blessings I’m receiving.”

Wack 100 responded to Kardashian’s lawyers directly, saying they “can’t control” what he does and even threatening them saying “If I hear 15 minutes of fame again, I’ll be forced to display the Signed CONTRACTS #TRYME.”

Wack 100 is seriously bored.

