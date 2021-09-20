Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Nia Long Reacts To Death Of AJ Johnson: “A.J. Was A Joy To Work With On Set”

Hip-Hop Wired briefly spoke with Johnson's Friday co-star Nia Long, who shared that her memories of the star and his body of work will live on forever.

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - February 24, 2020

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

The passing of Friday and House Party actor Anthony “A.J.” Johnson has sent ripples through the entertainment world, including among those who worked alongside the standup comedian. Hip-Hop Wired briefly spoke with Johnson’s Friday co-star Nia Long, who shared that her memories of the star and his body of work will live on forever.

Long, who played the role of Debbie in the 1995 classic starring Ice Cube and Chris Tucker, learned of the shocking news just moments before we spoke with her. While she shared in the sadness many have expressed who knew Johnson, she was clear in centering his work and his legacy first and foremost.

“A.J. was a joy on set to work with and one thing about him when you saw him, you knew that a joke was coming,” Long said with a slight chuckle. “Along with Friday, A.J. has left behind a beautiful body of work that will live on forever.”

Anthony “A.J. Johnson was 55 at the time of his passing. He will be sorely missed by many.

Photo: Amazon

Nia Long Reacts To Death Of AJ Johnson: “A.J. Was A Joy To Work With On Set”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

anthony "aj" johnson , Nia Long

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED SEPTEMBER 19]
Oscar host Chris Rock during the 77th Annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre in Los Angeles, Ca
71 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest

Nia Long Reacts To Death Of AJ Johnson:…

 1 hour ago
09.20.21

Kerry Washington Honors Michael K. Williams At 2021…

 5 hours ago
09.20.21
Prabal Gurung - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Jeannie Mai & Jeezy Expecting Their First Child…

 6 hours ago
09.20.21
Anthony Johnson

Comedian Anthony “AJ” Johnson, Best Known For ‘Friday’…

 9 hours ago
09.20.21
36 items

All the Lewks & Hot Mess from the…

 16 hours ago
09.20.21

Draya Michele Shares Her Breakfast Routine And Now…

 22 hours ago
09.20.21

Jordyn Woods Steps Out In A Barely-There Crystal…

 23 hours ago
09.20.21
Pop Smoke Listening Party

Pop Smoke’s Alleged Killer Denied Bail But Avoids…

 1 day ago
09.19.21

An Atlanta Man Was Put On Hold By…

 1 day ago
09.20.21

LeVar Burton Has Moved Beyond ‘Jeopardy!’ Debacle, Potential…

 1 day ago
09.19.21
Photos
Close