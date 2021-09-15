Entertainment News
‘The Proud Family’ Revival To Star Lizzo, A Boogie, Lil Nas X And More

Back and bigger.

The Proud Family reboot

Source: Disney / Disney

One of Disney’s most impactful projects is about to get a facelift. The Proud Family will relaunch in 2022 with an all star cast.

As spotted on Deadline the animated series will be revived under a new moniker The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder. This time around the show will feature a who’s who of talent; specifically many of today’s hottest talents in entertainment. According to the press release the likes of LizzoLil Nas X, Chance the Rapper, Normani, Leslie Odom Jr., Tiffany Haddish, Lena Waithe, Anthony Anderson, Gabrielle Union, Debbie Allen, James Pickens Jr., Courtney B. Vance, Jane Lynch, Marsai Martin, Jaden Smith, Glynn Turman, Lamorne Morris, Brenda Song, Tina Knowles, Eva Longoria, Holly Robinson Peete, Al Roker, Bretman Rock, Gabby Douglas, Laurie Hernandez and Dominique Dawes will guest feature. Some additional stars slotted as reoccurring characters are A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Raquel Lee Bolleau (Real Husbands of Hollywood), and Marcus T. Paulk (Red Tails).

The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder is currently in production at Disney Television Animation with Academy Award-winning creator/executive producer Bruce W. Smith and executive producer Ralph Farquhar, who led the original series, at the helm, reuniting them with Calvin Brown, Jr. who is co-executive producer and story editor. Picking up the story of its central character Penny Proud, the new series will also include her madcap family: parents Oscar and Trudy, twin siblings BeBe and CeCe, and her grandmother Suga Mama (and Puff!). Of course, it would not be “The Proud Family” without Penny’s loyal crew Dijonay Jones, LaCienega Boulevardez and Zoey Howzer, among others.

All seasons of The Proud Family are currently available for streaming on Disney+.

Photo: Disney+

‘The Proud Family’ Revival To Star Lizzo, A Boogie, Lil Nas X And More  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

