Man Arrested While Wearing Michael Myers Costume On Galveston Beach Was Local Attorney

Before Hurricane Nicholas hit Southeast Texas late Monday (September 13), Galveston lawyer Mark Metzger decided to take a stroll on the beach – in a full Michael Myers costume.

Taking a page straight out of the Halloween film franchise, Metzger walked the beach with a fake bloody knife, prompting someone to call 9-1-1. The lawyer said him dressing up as the iconic horror film character was a prank, but onlookers didn’t think it was funny. Metzger was later arrested and identified on Facebook.

According to the Galveston Daily News, Metzger was cited for disorderly conduct and later released.

On Facebook, Metzger wrote his stroll was about “bringing positive vibes to the gloom and doom out there, generating some laughter, helping people crack a smile, and restoring our faith in humanity through humor.”

He added, “So if taking a silly walk down the beach during a storm in a costume, and subsequently being arrested for disorderly conduct accomplished any of that …. then I’d do it again all day every day.”

Although Nicholas upgraded to a Hurricane late Monday, the storm largely spared Southeast Texas regarding fatalities, bringing on heavy wind and flooding to certain areas.

