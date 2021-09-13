Clint Barton & Kate Bishop Work Together In First Trailer Disney+’s ‘Hawkeye’ Series

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Disney gave Marvel fans an early Christmas present on Monday (Sept.13) with a new trailer for its next upcoming MCU series, Hawkeye, starring Jeremy Renner (Avengers: Endgame) and Hailee Steinfeld (Bumblebee).

There is no denying Marvel Studios has a unique talent for making us give a damn about characters who some feel are completely irrelevant, giving them importance in the entire MCU as it continues to grow. We were pleasantly surprised how well they pulled off the amazing WandaVision series and extremely solid The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and now it’s Hawkeye’s turn.

In the trailer, we see the former Avenger Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, back to enjoying family life post “blip” (the moment when everyone returned from the snap). The show, which has a Christmas theme, features the bow and arrow expert trying his best to get back to his kids on the farm in time to open presents under the Christmas tree. But his post-snap life as the assassin Ronin comes back to haunt him when someone impersonating that persona pops up.

Barton quickly learns that faux-Ronin is none other than Kate Bishop in cosplay. While we don’t know exactly why she was pretending to be Barton’s alter-ego, we see that the two eventually have to work together and become his understudy to help shed whoever is hunting them down.

Official Synopsis per Disney:

Disney+ and Marvel Studios invite you on an unexpected holiday getaway, unwrapping the official trailer and teaser poster for “Hawkeye,” a new series set in post-blip New York City. Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. Possible? Maybe with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a Super Hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit.

While not yet confirmed, the Young Avengers are slowly coming together thanks to all of these brilliantly done Disney+ series. Hawkeye Premieres Wednesday, November 24.

You can watch the trailer below.

