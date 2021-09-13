Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Was Arrested In London

We hope the charges aren't anything too serious...

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert Produced by NYC, Clive Davis, and Live Nation

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Over the weekend Bronx rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie was set to showcase his talents to the UK, but instead of performing for fans across the pond, the “Swervin” rapper found himself behind bars.

The Grio is reporting that A Boogie was arrested by UK authorities before he was supposed to perform in London on Saturday afternoon. Though the charges still remain a mystery, A Boogie took to social media to state that he was handcuffed for something “I was accused of two years ago.”

What the hell was he accused of two years ago in the UK?!

Naturally, fans of the Bronx representative who attended the show at Wireless were disappointed, but the matter seems to be serious enough to have UK po-po pull up on A Boogie right before his set. A Boogie was released on bail, but no word on whether or not he’ll have to remain in the UK to face charges or if he’s on his way back home. We hope everything works out for him because we’re not sure how the Bronx rapper would be received in a British bing.

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Was Arrested In London  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

A Boogie wit da Hoodie

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED AUGUST 19]
The World Premiere Of The New Japanese/American Co-Production Of the Feature Film "Take A Chance"
67 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Was Arrested In…

 2 hours ago
09.13.21
10 items2021 MTV Video Music Awards - Show

2021 VMAs Performances + Winners

 5 hours ago
09.13.21

Saweetie And Lori Harvey Link Up At An…

 17 hours ago
09.13.21

Chloe Bailey Addresses Critics Who Say She’s Showing…

 1 day ago
09.13.21

Swizz Beatz Says Kanye West Wanted VERZUZ Smoke…

 1 day ago
09.12.21

The Crypt & Casket Of Late Rapper Pop…

 1 day ago
09.12.21
10 items

Music Never Dies: 10 Memorable 9/11 Tribute Songs…

 2 days ago
09.11.21

The Baddest Bride: Trina Reveals She’s Engaged

 3 days ago
09.10.21

TSA Is Increasing Fines For Not Wearing A…

 3 days ago
09.10.21
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - February 12, 2020

Report: Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Pleads Guilty…

 3 days ago
09.10.21
Photos
Close