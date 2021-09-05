How A Classic ‘F-Action Tape’ Created Controversy For Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’

Drake‘s Certified Lover Boy arrived on Friday (September 3) with fans not only flocking to certain tracks (“Knife Talk” with 21 Savage and Project Pat), “N 2 Deep” with Future) but also noticing the credits to see what producers had a hand in crafting the 6 God’s latest album of the moment. When they arrived at “TSU,” a single ironically paying homage to Third Ward’s historically Black college and university, many pointed out how famed Swishahouse co-founder and leader of The Chopstars OG Ron C was credited as a producer on the track.

“Swishahouse, baby,” OG Ron C begins. “What’s up to all the ladies on the north side, south side, east side, west side? What’s up in Bay City? What’s up to all the ladies in Louisiana? What’s up to all the ladies in Dallas, Austin, San Antonio? Marshall, Prairie View, it’s going down Wharton County, Texas City, H-Town, baby TSU ladies.”

On the credits for “TSU,” the song gives a songwriting piece to accused sexual abuser R. Kelly. The outrage began pouring in and critics questioned whether or not Drake was truly an ally of women for even sampling the disgraced R&B singer.

However, Ron C’s vocal sample comes from one of his popular F*ck Action mixtapes, a Swishahouse classic where instead of getting a bunch of freestyles from the camp, Ron C would chopped not slop (or chop and screw) any number of R&B songs which came to mind (The F*ck Action series eventually found a successor with DJ Candlestick and his Campus Love series). An outright F*ck Action collaboration between Drake and OG Ron C titled F*ck Action 69 was promised but to this day hasn’t been released.

Real Swishahouse fans knew the sample in question was pulled from F*ck Action 13 and Ron’s opening love letter to the state before leading into Kelly’s “Half On A Baby.” Even with Ron speaking over a slowed-down thunderstorm, the full track has to be credited, a note Drake producer Noah “40” Shebib pointed out on Instagram.

“On a song called tsu at the beginning is a sample of OG Ron c talking,” he wrote. Behind that faintly which you can’t even hear is an r Kelly song playing in the background. It has no significance no lyrics are present, r Kelly’s voice isn’t even present but if we wanted to use Ron c talking we were forced to license it. Doesn’t sit well with me let me just say that. And I’m not here to defend drakes lyrics, but I thought I would clear up that there is no actual r Kelly present and it’s a bit misleading to call him a co lyricist. It’s kinda wild cause I was just reading “Baby Girl” by Kathy Iandoli and the recounts of some of that stuff is horrific and disgusting. Then I saw this post and just had to say something because to think we would stand beside that guy or write with him is just incredibly disgusting.”

Drake’s sixth studio effort is expected to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart next week with an estimated 575,000 – 625,000 album-equivalent units earned. Listen to it in full below.