Twitter Can’t Get Enough Of Kawhi Leonard’s Dancing In Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy” Music Video

Certified Lover Boy has finally arrived.

Marking Drake’s sixth full-length album, it feature’s notable artists like Jay-Z, Kid Cudi, Gunna, Lil Durk, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Tems, and more. The body of works rings in at a hefty 21 tracks, and fans are already crowning it a classic, a flop, or simply better than Kanye West’s Donda.

While the jury is still out on where this will rank with Drizzy’s other projects, one thing that can’t be argued is the top-notch videos fans are blessed with after each new offering. This time is no different, as Drake takes the Future and Young Thug-assisted track “Way 2 Sexy” to give it the ultimate visuals.

As the song begins, we first see Drake donning short shorts in a high-intensity aerobics class as he thrusts his hips amongst the rest of the gym-goers. Next, he’s seen in a flower print robe smoking a cigarette before a beer-bellied and gray-haired Drake is seen with his shirt open as he strolls up and down the beach.

However, the best scene comes when he, Gunna, Thugger, and Kawhi Leonard are in the desert doing Boyz II Men-like synchronized dances. Yes, that Kawhi Leonard.

Check out how Twitter is reacting to Leonard getting out of his shell a bit and showing his dance moves.

Twitter Can't Get Enough Of Kawhi Leonard's Dancing In Drake's "Way 2 Sexy" Music Video  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

