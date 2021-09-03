Twitter Can’t Get Enough Of Kawhi Leonard’s Dancing In Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy” Music Video

Certified Lover Boy has finally arrived.
Marking Drake’s sixth full-length album, it feature’s notable artists like Jay-Z, Kid Cudi, Gunna, Lil Durk, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Tems, and more. The body of works rings in at a hefty 21 tracks, and fans are already crowning it a classic, a flop, or simply better than Kanye West’s Donda.
While the jury is still out on where this will rank with Drizzy’s other projects, one thing that can’t be argued is the top-notch videos fans are blessed with after each new offering. This time is no different, as Drake takes the Future and Young Thug-assisted track “Way 2 Sexy” to give it the ultimate visuals.
As the song begins, we first see Drake donning short shorts in a high-intensity aerobics class as he thrusts his hips amongst the rest of the gym-goers. Next, he’s seen in a flower print robe smoking a cigarette before a beer-bellied and gray-haired Drake is seen with his shirt open as he strolls up and down the beach.
However, the best scene comes when he, Gunna, Thugger, and Kawhi Leonard are in the desert doing Boyz II Men-like synchronized dances. Yes, that Kawhi Leonard.
Check out how Twitter is reacting to Leonard getting out of his shell a bit and showing his dance moves.
Twitter Reacts To Kawhi Leonard's Appearance In Drake's "Way 2 Sexy" Video
Kawhi leonard everybody pic.twitter.com/VtG4qd99vU— Very rare (@veryrare_ns) September 3, 2021
They got Kawhi in the video 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ZwhDa2TTbi— Josh💥 (@PascalMv) September 3, 2021
Kawhi has only ever left the house to see niagara falls, to do Serge's cooking show and Drake's music video hes a raptor for life— William Lou (@william_lou) September 3, 2021
kawhi has as much charisma as a speed bump— Brandon Edler (@MrBrando3) September 3, 2021
This would’ve been on every billboard and IG account in Toronto if Kawhi had stayed. pic.twitter.com/RK6gbpbsZ7— Esfandiar | Es (@JustEsBaraheni) September 3, 2021
Kawhi really the funniest dude in the NBA by accident lmaooooo— Waiting to Oxtail (@ThatDudeMCFLY) September 3, 2021
this is the exact facial expression/sense of euphoria kawhi felt when he hit the shot for sure pic.twitter.com/bZxIayb1ji— kyle muzyka (@kylemuzyka) September 3, 2021
Peep Kawhi in Drake's music video 👀 pic.twitter.com/XOcAm4JxSQ— ESPN (@espn) September 3, 2021
“My mans Kawhi think you cute. He’s over there” pic.twitter.com/kMjDEm4k3n— kyle (@knicks_tape99) September 3, 2021
the government made kawhi leonard https://t.co/PLUDBCdu6H— 850 credit score (@SavRealm) September 3, 2021
Nobody:— Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) September 3, 2021
Guys posing for pictures: pic.twitter.com/ya8bJLuXIp
Twitter Can’t Get Enough Of Kawhi Leonard’s Dancing In Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy” Music Video was originally published on cassiuslife.com