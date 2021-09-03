Radio One Exclusives
Patina Miller On Role Of Black Woman In Power On ‘Raising Kanan,’ Theater & Growing Up In Church

Black Hollywood has been itching for a new breakout star, and it’s looking like seasoned theater actress Patina Miller might be the one for this generation with her screen-stealing performance as a lead on 50 Cent’s hit STARZ series Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

The homie Big Med stepped in to interview the stunning multi-stage thespian for Willie Moore Jr. Show, and they covered everything from her time in theater and growing up in church to forming the dialect and background story for fictional queenpin Raquel “Raq” Thomas.

Oh, and she definitely touches on those “intimate” scenes in the show as well!

Take a moment to get familiar with Patina Miller in her insightful interview with Big Med for the Willie Moore Jr. Show below:

 

Patina Miller On Role Of Black Woman In Power On ‘Raising Kanan,’ Theater & Growing Up In Church  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

