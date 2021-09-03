Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Cardi B Checks Haters Who Are Justifying Mercedes Morr’s Death

The murder remains unsolved.

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Cardi B

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83

It’s a cold world and but the internet truly has no heart. Cardi B checked folks who showed no sympathy for an Instagram model’s passing.

As spotted on Madam Noire the Bronx bombshell made it clear that all lives matters, including social media vixens. On Sunday, August 19 Jenae Gagnier, aka Miss Mercedes Morr, was found dead at her Richmond, Texas home. Along with her body was another fatality which was Kevin Alexander Accorto.

Her father was the one who found the two. He described what he uncovered in a formal statement. “I walk in and Janae’s on the floor, and her clothes are all torn up and stuff,” Mark Gagneir explained. “I go upstairs, guy upstairs with a knife in him, still alive… I just couldn’t do nothing but stand there and call the police.”

According to local police authorities the scene of the crime was a bizarre one as the killer apparently wrote disturbing messages all of the residence with lipstick. Prior to the tragedy Jenae felt that she was being stalked and communicated her concerns to her family. “She’s very cautious about her surroundings,” her mother said. “Unfortunately, someone basically was stalking, and killed my baby.

Given her huge popularity online her passing was met sharp criticism from some folks who thought she got what she asked for. The negative commentary landed on Cardi B’s and she gathered all the trolls in signature fashion. “So sad and f** you b****es and Nikkas trying to justify it cause of her lifestyle,” Cardi wrote on her Instagram Story. “Ya will hate on a bad b*tch dead or alive. She was a sweetheart,” she added.

The double homicide is still under investigation.

Photo:

Cardi B Checks Haters Who Are Justifying Mercedes Morr’s Death  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

cardi b , Mercedes Morr

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED AUGUST 19]
The World Premiere Of The New Japanese/American Co-Production Of the Feature Film "Take A Chance"
67 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
15 items

Boosie Badazz Reacted To Lil Nas X’s ‘Montero’…

 4 hours ago
09.03.21

Cardi B Checks Haters Who Are Justifying Mercedes…

 5 hours ago
09.03.21

Bobby Shmurda Drops New Visuals For “No Time…

 5 hours ago
09.03.21

Minister Who Married R. Kelly & 15-Year-Old Aaliyah…

 6 hours ago
09.03.21
13 items

Jay-Z Becomes Memes Thanks To Drake & Kanye…

 6 hours ago
09.03.21
9 items

Congratulations! Da Brat And Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart Are…

 8 hours ago
09.03.21
20 items

The Top 20 Black Comedians of All Time

 9 hours ago
09.03.21

Nicki Minaj Shares An Adorable Video Of Her…

 10 hours ago
09.03.21

Lil Nas X Is The King Of Trolling…

 11 hours ago
09.03.21
Shia's 30th Birthday Celebration

Ja Rule Finally Gets His Verzuz Shine –…

 23 hours ago
09.02.21
Photos
Close