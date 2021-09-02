Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

FTC To Investigate Why McDonald’s McFlurry Machines Are Always Broken

The FTC is on the case and has sent letters to franchisees inquiring over the summer inquiring "McDonald's reviews suppliers and equipment, including the ice cream machines." 

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
THE FTC Is Investigating Why McDonald's McFlurry Machine Is Always Down

Source: Bloomberg / Getty

In life, three things are guaranteed: death, taxes, and McDonald’s McFlurry machine always being “broken.” The FTC is reportedly looking into the latter.

It never fails. We head to McDonald’s craving a cold, delicious Oreo McFlurry on a hot summer day only to be told by a Mickey D’s employee that the McFlurry machine is down. TMZ reports that the FTC is quite curious why that always seems to be the case and is investigating the matter.

The FTC is on the case and has sent letters to franchisees inquiring over the summer inquiring “McDonald’s reviews suppliers and equipment, including the ice cream machines.”

So what exactly is the issue? According to the Wall Street Journal, the machines are overly complicated to operate and are painfully difficult to clean. To prevent bacteria from building in the machine, a nightly automated heat-cleaning cycle is used and could last up to 4 hours.

According to TMZ, if the cleaning process doesn’t work, the machines are basically useless until a repairman comes to fix the issue. In some cases, McDonald’s employees take matters into their own hands and try to fix the problem, only exacerbating the situation.

Or it sounds like to us maybe the machines aren’t actually broken, possibly the workers don’t have the patience when it comes to maintaining them, or they could be undergoing that cleaning process around the times when people want a McFlurry late at night.

McDonald’s McFlurry machine woes are so notorious that someone took the liberty of creating a website called McBroken that identifies broken machines across the country. McDonald’s has even gotten clowned by competing fast-food chains Wendy’s and Jack in the Box because its McFlurry machines are always down.

We just hope this “investigation” produces some results and helps solve the problem because we all deserve to have a McFlurry when we crave one.

Photo: Bloomberg / Getty

FTC To Investigate Why McDonald’s McFlurry Machines Are Always Broken  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

mcdonald's

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED AUGUST 19]
The World Premiere Of The New Japanese/American Co-Production Of the Feature Film "Take A Chance"
67 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest

Vanessa Williams Dissects The Importance Of A Black…

 2 hours ago
09.02.21

FTC To Investigate Why McDonald’s McFlurry Machines Are…

 2 hours ago
09.02.21

TIDAL Rolls Out Educational Back To School: 101…

 3 hours ago
09.02.21
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - September 21, 2019

Drake Teases ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Feature List With…

 5 hours ago
09.02.21

Kanye West Drops Visuals To “Come To Life”

 6 hours ago
09.02.21

You Care: Kanye West Cheated On Kim Kardashian…

 6 hours ago
09.02.21
20 items

Remnants Of Hurricane Ida Batter Philadelphia & New…

 7 hours ago
09.02.21
10 items

Candace Owens Denied COVID-19 Testing Due To Anti-Mask…

 9 hours ago
09.02.21

Texas High School Suspends Black Principal Over Critical…

 9 hours ago
09.02.21

The Undressing Room Podcast Present By Macy’s: Episode…

 17 hours ago
09.02.21
Photos
Close