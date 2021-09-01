Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Watch The Final Trailer For James Bond’s ‘No Time To Die’

Next month we finally get to see Daniel Craig retire his iteration of 007...

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
James Bond No Time To Die

Source: Nicola Dove / DANJAQ, LLC AND MGM

Daniel Craig’s days as James Bond is numbered and winding down and with word that the next Bond film will indeed be his last and he’s to be replaced with the first African-American 007, anticipation for No Time To Die is killing James Bond fanatics.

Originally scheduled to release last year, No Time To Die was pushed back due to the Coronavirus pandemic, but now we’ll finally get to see what is to become of Craig’s legacy as the British super spy this coming October. In the latest trailer to Craig’s 5th and final James Bond film, we find that 7 (short for 007) is enjoying the quiet life before being dragged back into the spy game by his old CIA chum, Felix Leiter.

Once he gets back in the game all the action you’d expect to see goes down. From fast cars with guns for headlights to fight scenes in fancy settings, the trailer promises one helluva last ride for Daniel Craig’s Bond swan song. Who’s the big baddy in this one? Well, it happens to be a facially scarred Mr. Robot (Rami Malek) who seems to think he and James Bond are one in the same person.

We. Can’t. Wait.

Check out the trailer for No Time To Die below and let us know if you’ll be checking it out once it hits theaters this October 8th.

Watch The Final Trailer For James Bond’s ‘No Time To Die’  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

james bond , no time to die

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED AUGUST 19]
The World Premiere Of The New Japanese/American Co-Production Of the Feature Film "Take A Chance"
67 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Playboi Carti

Playboi Carti Announces ‘Narcissist’ Tour

 2 hours ago
09.01.21

Watch The Final Trailer For James Bond’s ‘No…

 4 hours ago
09.01.21

Woman Who Ran Fake Vaccination Card Scam Charges…

 4 hours ago
09.01.21

50 Cent, Megan Fox & Sylvester Stallone To…

 6 hours ago
09.01.21
15 items

Jazmine Sullivan Gets Some Salacious ‘Heaux Tales’ From…

 7 hours ago
09.01.21

DaBaby Apologizes For Viral Rant After Being “Genuinely…

 20 hours ago
09.01.21

Foot Locker & adidas Team For Athlete Designed…

 22 hours ago
08.31.21

A Film Is Being Made About Dennis Rodman’s…

 23 hours ago
08.31.21

Paramount+ Announces ‘The Game’ Release Date & New…

 1 day ago
08.31.21
New England Patriots v New York Giants

Patriots Cut Cam Newton, Says He’s ‘Good’ Following…

 1 day ago
08.31.21
Photos
Close