Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

7 Quotes From The Wire That Speak Directly To The Black Experience

Since character development was an important priority to the writers, the show has some of the best quotes on TV.

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
HBO Summer 2006 TCA Press Tour - Panel

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

The Wire is the best TV series ever made. It also has the best quotes. Let’s argue…

The HBO show premiered in 2002, ran for four seasons, and never once lost its impact. Every season was multi-layered, plots were developed with some thought, and the writers kept the audience invested in its characters. The show also had a clear vision; to show the world the real aspects of Baltimore’s inner city. Even though the show started small, it blossomed into one of HBO’s most popular series.

While some seasons took a unique look at different aspects of the narcotics scene in Baltimore, others took a hard look at the cities failing school system and its relationship to the kids it’s suppose meant to serve. The show also dove into Baltimore’s ports, government, and news media. Its amazing cast makes the show something you can always rewatch when nothing else tickles your fancy. Idris Elba, Michael K. Williams & Michael B. Jordan all took leaps forward in their careers after appearing on the show. Since the show only ran for four seasons, you can binge-watch it in less than two weeks.

One of the most underrated aspects of “The Wire” is its dialogue. Since character development was an important priority to the writers, the show has some of the best quotes on TV.

Here are 7 quotes from “The Wire” that speak directly to the black experience in America.

Best Quotes From The Wire

“Shame is some tricky sh*t, ain’t it? Makes you feel like you want to change, and then beats you back down when you think you can’t.”

— WalonThe WireSeason 4Final Grades

“I been doin’ this a long time. I ain’t never said nothin’ to no cop. [Bodie sighs] I feel old…I been out there since I was 13. I ain’t never f*cked up a count, never stole off a package, never did some sh*t that I wasn’t told to do. I’ve been straight up. But what come back? You think if I get jammed up on some sh*t, they be like, ‘All right, yeah. Bodie been there. Bodie hang tough. We got to his pay lawyer. We got a bail.’ They want me to stand with them, right? Where the f*ck they at when they supposed to be standing by us? I mean, when sh*t goes bad and there’s hell to pay, where they at? This game is rigged, man…we like them little b*tches on the chessboard.”

“You put a textbook in front of these kids, put a problem on the blackboard, teach them every problem in some statewide test, it won’t matter. None of it. ‘Cause they’re not learning for our world; they’re learning for theirs. They know exactly what it is they’re training for and what it is everyone expects them to be. It’s not about you or us or the test or the system. It’s what they expect of themselves. Every single one of them know they’re headed back to the corners. Their brothers and sisters, sh*t, their parents. They came through these same classrooms. We pretended to teach them, they pretended to learn and where’d they end up? Same damn corners. They’re not fools, these kids. They don’t know our world but they know their own. They see right through us.”

— Howard “Bunny” ColvinThe WireSeason 4Misgivings

“You know what the most dangerous thing in America is, right? N*gga with a library card.”

— Brother MouzoneThe WireSeason 2Storm Warnings

“The past is always with us. Where we come from, what we go through, how we go through it; all this sh*t matters. Like at the end of the book, ya know, boats and tides and all. It’s like you can change up, right, you can say you’re somebody new, you can give yourself a whole new story.”

— D’Angelo BarksdaleThe WireSeason 2All Prologue

“They f*ck up, they get beat. We f*ck up, they give us pensions.”

— Det. Ellis CarverThe WireThe Wire Season 1Cleaning Up

“If anybody asks you if in you in this game, you tell ’em you in it for life, a’ight?. You play it hard, you play it tight, and you make sure n*ggas know you gonn’ stand by your people. No loose talk, no second thoughts and no snitching. Play it like that.”

— D’Angelo BarksdaleThe WireThe Wire Season 1Cleaning Up

ALSO SEE:

18 Malcolm X Quotes Every Black Person Should Know

8 Black Talk Show Hosts Who Changed The Face Of TV Forever

Police killings 2020

114 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

113 photos Launch gallery

114 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

Continue reading 114 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

114 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

UPDATED: 8:00 a.m. ET, Aug. 26, 2021 -- The centuries-old American tradition of police shooting and killing Black males suffered an untraditional jolt in April when former cop Derek Chauvin was found guilty and convicted on all counts for murdering George Floyd by kneeling on the unarmed, handcuffed man's neck for more than nine minutes. MORE: #SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police But it has been a quick resumption to police normalcy with multiple killings of Black people by law enforcement since the day of Chauvin's verdict in April. One glaring example of that truth came Tuesday night in Georgia when police officers in College Park gunned down 22-year-old Tory Brown, who cops said refused to comply with police demands to exit an apartment before he was shot and killed. https://twitter.com/mteichnerfox5/status/1430493901203427331?s=20 No guns were found in Brown’s home, which means cops who were among a team of trained officers, none of whom were injured in the incident, felt the need to open fire on an unarmed man who did nothing more than “quickly advance towards” them. Apparently, it just doesn’t take much for some cops to feel deadly force is appropriate. Brown's name joins a long list of other Black men and boys killed by the police, including people who have become household names for all the wrong reasons like Tamir Rice, Botham Jean, E.J. Bradford and Michael Brown. But there are plenty of others whose police killings never went "viral," including people like Michael Dean, a 28-year-old father who police shot in the head on Dec. 3, 2019, and Jamee Johnson, a 22-year-old HBCU student who police shot to death after a questionable traffic stop on Dec. 14, 2019. One of the most distressing parts of this seemingly nonstop string of police killings of Black people is the fact that more times than not, the officer involved in the shooting can hide behind the claim that they feared for their lives -- even if the victim was shot in the back, as has become the case for so many deadly episodes involving law enforcement. In a handful of those cases -- such as Antwon Rose, a 13-year-old boy killed in Pittsburgh, and Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old killed in Sacramento, both of whom were unarmed -- the officers either avoided being criminally charged altogether or were acquitted despite damning evidence that the cops' lives were not threatened and there was no cause for them to resort to lethal force or any violence for that matter. Crump, who has been retained in so many of these cases, described the above scenarios in his book, "Open Season," as the "genocide" of Black people. As NewsOne continues covering these shootings that so often go ignored by mainstream media, the below running list (in no certain order) of Black men and boys who have been shot and killed by police under suspicious circumstances can serve as a tragic reminder of the dangers Black and brown citizens face upon being born into a world of hate that has branded them as suspects since birth. Scroll down to learn more about the Black men and boys who have lost their lives to police violence.

7 Quotes From The Wire That Speak Directly To The Black Experience  was originally published on newsone.com

The Wire

More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - April 9 2021

Drake Appears To Use ESPN’s ‘SportsCenter’ To Deliver…

 3 hours ago
08.27.21

Teyana Taylor Opens Up About Health By Sharing…

 5 hours ago
08.27.21

Ciara Launches Luxury Clothing Line Lita By Ciara

 21 hours ago
08.26.21
10 items

Adult Film Star Ron Jeremy Facing 30 Counts…

 1 day ago
08.26.21

Lizzo Says She Spoke To Drake About Her…

 1 day ago
08.26.21
15 items

Does It Track: Twitter Thinks Sha’Carri Richardson Threw…

 2 days ago
08.26.21
10 items

Judge Gives Megan Thee Stallion The Green Light…

 2 days ago
08.26.21
15 items

OnlyFans Reverses Porn Ban Decision

 2 days ago
08.26.21
Lil Nas X Celebrates Grammy Win

Lil Nas X Trolls Boosie Badazz’s Latest Rant:…

 2 days ago
08.25.21

Lizzo Trolls The Internet With A Faux Pregnancy…

 2 days ago
08.25.21
Photos
Close