Lil Nas X Trolls Boosie Badazz’s Latest Rant: ‘This Is Insane’

Lil Nas X once again proves how immaculate his troll game is.

Lil Nas X Celebrates Grammy Win

Source: (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images) / (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

At some point, people will learn that Lil Nas X is undefeated at giving his haters the business, especially if you say something homophobic. The latest example of that came after Boosie Badazz’s latest interview attempting to clarify past remarks regarding the LGBTQ community.

On Monday (August 23), Boosie doubled down on his previous stance against the LGBTQ+ community and put Lil Nas X on blast as he was defending DaBaby for his controversial and homophobic remarks during his set at Rolling Loud Miami. In an Instagram post, he said: “Lil Nas X said he wanna perform naked on stage for charity. You don’t f– with him like you f– with DaBaby. Be even-sided. You don’t feel that’s disrespect? Going dance naked. You don’t think that’s disrespect in front of boys who tryna be straight? It’s totally disrespect.”

The host directly challenged Boosie on those words in the interview. “On the video, you said, ‘People tryin’ to be straight;’ how you tryin’ to be straight?”, he asked. Boosie replied, “If you got your kids watching TV, if you’re trying to raise strong young Black men, would you be cool with your kids watching it?” The interviewer shot back: “We grew up seeing worse on TV, man!”

The exchange didn’t go unnoticed by Lil Nas X, who took the time to respond via Twitter by promoting his latest single, Industry Baby” and video:

For Lil Nas X, these small battles are part of a war against homophobia he fights daily as an openly gay artist in the game, with some of the heat coming from his fellow rappers. He issued another tweet later on in the day that speaks to that part of the struggle but also how he continues to be committed to expressing who he is:

Lil Nas X Trolls Boosie Badazz’s Latest Rant: ‘This Is Insane’  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Boosie Badazz , lil nas x

