2K Delays ‘WWE 2K22’ Till March, Promises The Game “Will Hit Different”

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

2K is known for its very solid video game franchises like NBA 2K, but since acquiring the WWE license, it hasn’t been money in the bank, but the company hopes that will change with WWE 2K22.

WWE 2K22 is coming, but you’re going to have to wait longer than usual for this installment in the franchise.

2K announced WWE 2K22’s new March 2022 launch date, a departure from the game’s October release date. The announcement came during WWE’s Summerslam PPV, the unofficial farewell to the summer. 2K shared a trailer showing footage featuring WWE superstars, Roman Reigns, Goldberg, Bayley, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, The Miz, Sheamus, Shinsuke Nakamura, Rhea Ripley, Finn Bálor, Ricochet, and Kane.

Along with the trailer, 2K dropped off two stills of The Edge that 2K claims were captured in-game, and they look pretty damn good.

But looking good and playing good are two separate things entirely. WWE 2K22 is sort of a reboot of the franchise hence why the tagline for this game is that it “will hit different” this time around. On top of the incredible graphics that will feature ultra-realistic and updated character models due to and more than 3,400 new animations due to “85% of the in-game roster has taken part in facial scanning, 2K promises the game will deliver “the most impressive WWE 2K experience to date” thanks to a newly redesigned engine.

Sounds good.

WWE 2K has been in limbo since its disastrous launch of WWE 2K20 that was developed entirely in-house by 2K Sports and Visual Concepts. When the game arrived, it was plagued with gameplay bugs and technical issues, subsequently leading to the cancelation of WWE 2K21.

Wrestling fans were left with WWE 2K Battlegrounds developed by Saber Interactive, the same studio behind NBA 2K Playgrounds 2. While the game was solid, it was far from the wrestling simulation fans love to play.

Well, we shall see. Maybe this delay will result in a truly better WWE 2K22 game.

Until then, step into the trailer below.

—

Photo: 2K / WWE 2K22

2K Delays ‘WWE 2K22’ Till March, Promises The Game “Will Hit Different” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box: