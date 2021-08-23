The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

On this episode of The Public Affairs Podcast, Dr. SharkaKang Zoolo Kang joins the show! Dr. Kang is well known for being a Shaman, a healer, a herbalist, naturalist, and Dr. Nd natural-pathic doctor. Dr. Kang was born into a family of healers and natural doctors. Some of the greatest minds such as Deepak Chopra, AC Green and Aliko Dangote seek after him for a health consultation and he joins KG and Uncle Funky to explain his history, background and more.

The Public Affairs Podcast Ep. 74 – Dr. SharkaKang Zoolo Kang

