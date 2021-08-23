The Public Affairs Podcast
HomeThe Public Affairs Podcast

The Public Affairs Podcast Ep. 74 – Dr. SharkaKang Zoolo Kang

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
The Public Affairs Podcast

Source: Jonathan Cook / Radio One Digital

On this episode of The Public Affairs Podcast, Dr. SharkaKang Zoolo Kang joins the show! Dr. Kang is well known for being a Shaman, a healer, a herbalist, naturalist, and Dr. Nd natural-pathic doctor. Dr. Kang was born into a family of healers and natural doctors. Some of the greatest minds such as Deepak Chopra, AC Green and Aliko Dangote seek after him for a health consultation and he joins KG and Uncle Funky to explain his history, background and more.

Listen to the latest episode of the Public Affairs Podcast wherever you get your podcasts or listen here via Spotify, Soundcloud and Anchor. Subscribe to the podcast and rate and review us!

MORE PUBLIC AFFAIRS PODCAST EPISODES

The Public Affairs Podcast Ep. 74 – Dr. SharkaKang Zoolo Kang  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED AUGUST 19]
The World Premiere Of The New Japanese/American Co-Production Of the Feature Film "Take A Chance"
67 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest

Megan Thee Stallion Addresses The Haters While Twerking…

 3 hours ago
08.23.21

Tyga To Launch ‘Myystar’ Platform After ‘OnlyFans’ Bans…

 4 hours ago
08.23.21
'LudaDay Weekend Finale Party' Hosted By John Wall And Ludacris

Webbie Suffers Medical Emergency During Show In Virginia

 5 hours ago
08.23.21

Beyoncé And JAY-Z Give Us A High Dose…

 6 hours ago
08.23.21

Trina Looks Pretty In Pink In This All…

 21 hours ago
08.22.21

Wendy Williams Is All Smiles As She Reveals…

 22 hours ago
08.22.21

Megan Thee Stallion Takes To IG To Ask…

 22 hours ago
08.22.21

Bow Wow Debuts A New Slicked Back Hairstyle;…

 23 hours ago
08.22.21
11 itemsGreen plastic crate isolated on white background

Milk Crate Challenge: Meet The New Viral Challenge…

 1 day ago
08.22.21

Nicki Minaj’s Husband Sues To Have His Name…

 1 day ago
08.22.21
Photos
Close